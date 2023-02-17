Getting the scoop on uptown Charlotte’s new food hall Monarch Market Construction is underway on Monarch Market, the new food hall set to open in uptown Charlotte later this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Construction is underway on Monarch Market, the new food hall set to open in uptown Charlotte later this year.

While we don’t know who the vendors will be yet, developers are working with Hospitality HQ, a company that specializes in developing and curating food hall vendors to make sure the food and drink offerings are top-notch.

Monarch Market will not only feature full-service restaurants but take-away concepts as well.

We wanted to find out more, so we invited Alex Hondros, the director of asset management and acquisitions at Crescent Communities, to join us on QC Morning!

You may also like: See renderings: A new food hall is coming to Uptown

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.