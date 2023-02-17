Learning about the importance of ribbon skirts in Native American culture Native Americans have been adorning clothing with ribbon for more than 400 years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Native Americans have been using ribbon to adorn their clothing for more than four centuries, something that became a uniquely indigenous art form.

To talk more about the cultural art, and the significance behind it, Rebecca Jones LaClaire of the Metrolina Native American Association, and Norma Locklear-Richardson, a Lumbee artist, joined the show.

Among many of the representations the silk ribbons signify are the memories of missing or murdered indigenous women.

Indigenous ribbon work was thrust into the spotlight when U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland wore a traditional ribbon skirt for her swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C. in 2021.

