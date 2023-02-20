Charlotte non-profit asking for climbing rope to make dog leashes All Pups Need a Home wants to turn your old ropes into much-needed leashes for dogs. ⁦ (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Calling all climbers in the Queen City!

There’s a great way to give old climbing rope a new life and help dogs in the Charlotte area.

All Pups Deserve a Home is a pending non-profit waiting to be approved by the government. They have a partnership with Inner Peaks, a rock climbing gym in Matthews and South End. Both locations are accepting donations of used climbing ropes until the end of February to make leashes.

To make the leashes, they need the rope, metal clamps, vice and carabiner (optional). Their model is going to be modified by adding a tag and extra hooks. They’re also looking for fosters to help pull dogs in need out of shelters and horrible situations. All shelters are currently at max capacity and they need help.

You can find more information about All Pups Deserve a Home by visiting their website or their Instagram and Facebook pages.

