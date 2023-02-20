Lent 101: Everything to know about the 6 weeks leading up to Easter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You may observe the Lenten season or know someone who does, but we’re just a few days away from the start of the six weeks leading up to the Easter holiday.

To help us learn a little or refresh our memory before the start this Wednesday, Monsignor Patrick Winslow, vicar general and chancellor of the Diocese of Charlotte, shared some of the basics of Lent.

Winslow explained a range of topics, including what Lent is, why people give up things they enjoy during Lent, how a person should approach giving up something for Lent, why it’s a period of penance and more.

