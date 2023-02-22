Tips for building your own ‘capsule wardrobe’

It references having a limited number of staple clothing items you can wear multiple seasons in your closet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Having an outfit for every occasion and being able to easily create everyday looks sounds like a dream.

Now the fashion world is buzzing with the term “capsule wardrobe.”

If you haven’t heard it before, it references having a limited number of staple clothing items you can wear multiple seasons in your closet.

Natalie Croland of Style Consultant Group joined us with some tips and tricks for building that wardrobe.

