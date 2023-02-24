World-renowned fiddle player talks about unique style, shows off musical skills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A world-famous fiddle player dropped by the QC Life studio, showing off his musical skills while also sharing a little about the American folk tradition.
Mark O’Connor, who learned under some of the most well-known and innovative musicians, took the lessons he was taught and has created his own unique version of fiddle-playing.
In addition to his music, O’Connor also recently released a memoir titled ‘Crossing Bridges.’
Our friends at Charlotte is Creative introduced us to the musician ahead of his performance at Blumenthal’s Booth Playhouse on March 5.
To hear more about his background in music and his unique style, watch our full segment above.
