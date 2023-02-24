World-renowned fiddle player talks about unique style, shows off musical skills

World-renowned fiddle player shows off his musical skills Mark O’Connor has devised his own uniquely-American style of fiddle-playing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A world-famous fiddle player dropped by the QC Life studio, showing off his musical skills while also sharing a little about the American folk tradition.

Mark O’Connor, who learned under some of the most well-known and innovative musicians, took the lessons he was taught and has created his own unique version of fiddle-playing.

Mark and Maggie O'Connor perform Tiger Rag The fiddle player performed one of his own songs in the QC Life studio.

In addition to his music, O’Connor also recently released a memoir titled ‘Crossing Bridges.’

Our friends at Charlotte is Creative introduced us to the musician ahead of his performance at Blumenthal’s Booth Playhouse on March 5.

To hear more about his background in music and his unique style, watch our full segment above.

