Superheroes unite! Inaugural Superhero Stomp to benefit Levine Children’s Hospital It’s happening Saturday, April 1, at 8 a.m. at McAlpine Creek Park, located at 8711 Monroe Road in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a call for all superheroes of all ages!

24 Foundation is looking for heroes to join them in this year’s inaugural Superhero Stomp.

It’s happening Saturday, April 1, at 8 a.m. at McAlpine Creek Park, located at 8711 Monroe Road in Charlotte.

All proceeds from the fundraising will benefit Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. More information on the race can be found online.

Katherine Murphy, the executive director of the 24 Foundation, dropped by QC Morning to talk to us about this heroic endeavor!

You may also like: First look inside Riverbanks Zoo’s new aquarium, reptile center

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.