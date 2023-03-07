Career Mastered works to bring women together We were joined Tuesday morning is Dr. Lisa Lindsay Wicker of Career Mastered Leadership.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Women supporting women.

This month Career Mastered is using Women’s History Month to spotlight powerful women and their careers.

The ninth annual event is getting ready to honor hundreds of women around the nation, including 15 Charlotte area women.

