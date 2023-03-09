Charlotte Checkers hosting ‘90s night this weekend

This weekend the Charlotte Checkers are hosting a night in the 90s, with special jerseys for the team and fans.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kick back and enjoy a throwback night with the Charlotte Checkers.

This weekend the Charlotte Checkers are hosting a night in the ‘90s, with special jerseys for the team and fans.

Watch the video above, as the Checkers’ director of broadcasting, T.J Chillot, told us what we can expect from this trip back to the ‘90s!

