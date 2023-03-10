Celebrating International Bagpipe Day ahead of St. Patrick’s Day events Friday highlights the unique instrument, its diversity and history.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are kicking up around the Queen City this weekend.

And as we head into the weekend, we’re celebrating International Bagpipe Day.

Friday highlights the unique instrument, its diversity and history.

While most people associate bagpipes with kilted Scotsmen, the instrument is played all over the world.

The earliest bagpipes likely date back to ancient Rome and even Egypt. It’s a wind instrument made from reed pipes.

Bagpipes are often played at funerals or somber occasions, but around this time of year you can also hear them at parades and Irish pubs for St. Patrick’s Day.

We were joined by Brendan Anderson, a local Grade 4 junior piper in the Queen City Juvenile Pipes and Drums in Charlotte, and his instructor Andrea Jones.

Watch the video above for a little musical demonstration!

