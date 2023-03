Holi Festival coming to Charlotte The Holi Festival is happening in Charlotte on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Holi Color Festival, the celebration of Holika Dahan, a Hindu festival to welcome spring, Love and unity is happening on March 19.

The event is hosted by the Hindu Center Charlotte which has been serving community for more then 40 years.

The event starts at 12:30 p.m. Sunday and there will be music, shopping, food and dance.

