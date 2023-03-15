Ballantyne Reimagined Amphitheater set to open this fall

New outdoor amphitheater under construction in Ballantyne The site could soon host major concerts and events, as well as festivals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As Ballantyne Reimagined continues to develop the new outdoor amphitheater is set to open this fall --- and the venue hopes to bring some big names to play.

The Northwood team expects to host three large-scale, national-headlining concerts in the fall, plus a mix of new food and drink festivals, complementing what’s already being offered in Ballantyne’s Backyard and what’s forthcoming at Brixham Park on the west side of the campus.

