Sarah Silverman performing in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer Sarah Silverman is bringing laughs to the Queen City this weekend.

Some of her widely known film and television work includes “Bob’s Burgers” and Disney’s “Wreck It Ralph.” Silverman also recently wrapped production on Netflix’s upcoming film “Maestro,” based on the life of the composer Leonard Bernstein, in which she stars alongside Bradley Cooper.

Her most recent standup special, “A Speck of Dust,” received two Emmy nominations and a Grammy nomination.

Ahead of her performance on Saturday at Ovens Auditorium, our own Kristen Miranda got to speak with her about her career.

