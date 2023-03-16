ZARA to open a store in SouthPark mall by 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - It’s finally happening.

ZARA plans to open a store in SouthPark mall as part of a larger plan to open or revamp 30 stores in the U.S., according to Insider.

Why it matters: Zara is one of the trendy chains that Charlotteans routinely clamor for.

The Spanish retailer currently has fewer than 100 stores across the U.S. The closest store to Charlotte is in Atlanta.

What we know: Óscar García Maceiras, CEO of Zara’s parent company Inditex, has big plans to expand the brand over the next two years.

“We see significant long-term growth opportunities in the United States,” he said in a call with investors on Wednesday. He added that they will add 10 stores across the country and revamp or expand several other existing ones.

It’s unclear when exactly the store will open, or where in the mall it’ll be. Neither a Zara nor a SouthPark spokesperson could immediately be reached for a comment.

What they’re saying: Within minutes of posting the news on Instagram, our comments section was flooded with comments and joyful emojis.

“Thank you Jesus,” — Jocelyn Danielle.

“2023 is excessive tho…let’s move it on up lol” — Precious.

“The best news I’ve heard in years” — Anka S.

