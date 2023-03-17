UNCF Charlotte Mayor’s Masked Ball returning for ninth year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The ninth annual Charlotte UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball will take place Saturday, March 25 at the Westin Hotel in uptown Charlotte.

This highly anticipated event will celebrate notable leaders in entrepreneurship, healthcare, and social impact. As groundbreaking, phenomenal leaders who create higher education opportunities for all, Ric Elias, co-founder and CEO, Red Ventures; and Eugene A. Woods, chief executive officer, Advocate Health (of which Atrium Health is a part) will be presented with the distinguished UNCF “Masked Award” during the ball.

