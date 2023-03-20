Charlotte R&B duo NX2 set to release new music video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - At 15 years old, twins Matthew and Micah Robinson, who go by NX2, are already making a name for themselves and are set to release a new music video, ‘Our Love.’ The Charlotte based R&B duo already released an EP, ‘Love Store’ and has plans to release the new music video on Sept. 24.

“At 15 years of age, we can confidently claim that NX2 is off to an incredibly hot start in the twins’ “double” career,” said Dequan Starnes, CEO of Destined 4 Greatness Management. Since the age of three, these two have really put forth a flawless and fresh sound to the R&B genre.

The duo has music in their bloodline and are the nephews of K-Ci and JoJo the R&B duo.

NX2 hopes to build their brand with a tour through middle and high schools across the country, and want to raise awareness of issues like mental health, cyberbullying, and teen suicide through their platform.

