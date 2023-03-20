Lip N Pour creates custom lip colors just for you Many of us are guilty of purchasing makeup and bringing it home, trying it on and not really loving it.

Now, one boutique is offering a custom experience that creates a lip shade created just for you.

Lip N Pour is a custom blend studio that allows guests to create their own custom lipstick or lip gloss that’s tailored to their skin tone. They can blend up to three colors to create any shade possible, add their own shimmer, add their own scent and then name their product.

Watch the video above, as Lip N Pour’s CEO and founder, Diamond Weems, tells us how she came up with this idea.

