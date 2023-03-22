Lazy Day Farm hosting Goat Yoga for a cause The farm is raising money for the Susan G. Komen foundation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Do you love goats? Do you love yoga? If you do Lazy Day Farm has just the thing for you --- goat yoga!

“We are doing a Fundraiser for Susan G. Komen called the pink tie affair. We are bringing the petting zoo and ending with goat yoga,” Dennis Sugar of Lazy Day Farm said.

You can find goat yoga and the petting zoo across the city at the following locations (a full schedule including times can be found online):

Trolley Barn Fermentory 3/22

Eleven Lakes Brewing 3/24

Lost Worlds Brewing 3/25

Lake Norman Brewing 3/25

Legion Brewing 3/25

Primal Brewing 3/29

CrossRoads Fort Mill 4/2

Heist Brewery Barrel Arts 4/2

Hi Wire 4/3

All classes are $28 and include a complimentary drink after class

Petting zoo will be at Legion Brewing 3/25 from 3-6

