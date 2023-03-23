22nd season of ’24 Hours of Booty’ gets underway 24 Hours of Booty is not a race or endurance event.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mark your calendars; the 24 Hours of Booty is returning to the Queen City.

This year is the 22nd annual event and registration opens Friday, March 24. It officially kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28, on the “Booty Loop” in Charlotte’s Myers Park neighborhood and goes until 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

24 Hours of Booty is not a race or endurance event. Riders and walkers can set their own mileage goals and get on and off the police-secured course as much as they would like throughout the 24 hours.

Over the past 22 years, the 24 Foundation event has featured more than 27,000 participants and raised more than $26 million to support local and national cancer navigation and survivorship programs and services.

Ahead of the season kicking off, Spencer Lueders, the founder of 24 Foundation, dropped by to tell us all about it.

