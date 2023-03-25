‘Blazers and Bling’ fundraiser returns to Charlotte

Blazers and Blings event is back! Event comes back to Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Blazers and Bling’s fundraising event will be scheduled to take place Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the upscale Bazal Gallery Lounge located in the vibrant NC Music Factory.

The event will bring a total of 600 Charlotte area professionals together celebrating philanthropy and will include an elevated musical showcase featuring DJ Shogun on the lower-level event, while on the upper-level event will feature Harvey Cummings on the upper-level event from 4-6 p.m.

The closing will feature DJ E-Class spinning upstairs from 6-8 p.m.

Related: Bazal in Charlotte doubles as an art gallery and a nightclub

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.