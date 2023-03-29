Jazz legend to pay homage to Romare Bearden in Charlotte concert Branford Marsalis will perform at the Knight Theater on Sunday, May 14.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A jazz legend will soon be visiting the Queen City.

Branford Marsalis will perform at the Knight Theater on Sunday, May 14, featuring jazz compositions from one of his own albums, as well as a song written by Romare Bearden.

The concert, called ‘The Jazz Room,’ is a collaboration between JazzArts Charlotte and The Mint Museum in coordination with the Mint’s Bearden/Picasso exhibition.

Tickets for the event start at $30 and can be purchased here.

