Creating special bonds and healing with horses Strength Therapeutic Riding provides a combination of horse riding and physical therapy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In 2018, Strides of Strength Therapeutic Riding was ready to make a difference by providing therapy treatment through its horse program. COVID-19 shut it down…until last year.

Now, the 501c3 provides a combination of horse riding and physical therapy.

During the sessions, riders and horses create special bonds.

It’s important to note that Strides of Strength Therapeutic Riding practice under the orders of a physician.

Those who are part of the program report that they have seen increases in strength, balance and coordination.

You may also like: Lifelong cowboy gets final wish of seeing horse one last time

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.