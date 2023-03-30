Learning about Full Moon Paddles on the Catawba River Aquatic Adventures is hosting its monthly Full Moon Paddles, now through October.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Looking for something fun to do outdoors? Starting this month through October, local outfitter Aquatic Adventures hosts their monthly Full Moon Paddles.

“It’s a super date night, outing with friends or anyone looking for a fun adventure. This is a on a scenic stretch of the Catawba River. We leave at sunset and watch the moon rise over the water,” Doug Miller and Tyge Pistorio, owners of Aquatic Adventures say.

You don’t need to be a seasoned professional to get out and enjoy the river either.

“Full Moon Paddles are monthly guided kayak tours on the Catawba River. They are based at Aquatic Adventures in Mt. Holly, not far from the Whitewater Center. These are appropriate for anyone comfortable around water, from beginners to advanced paddlers. We provide all the gear you need - kayak, pads, headlamps. We even have a campfire afterward at the landing for people to relax and enjoy s’mores, snacks and beverages!” the owners said.

