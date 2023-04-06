Carowinds unveils new aviation-themed area ‘Aeronautica Landing’

Carowinds unveils 'Aeronautica Landing' It's part of the park's 50-anniversary celebration in 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/QC Life) - This week we’ve enjoyed a beautiful stretch of weather, making it the perfect time to head over to Carowinds to enjoy some rides.

We told you a few months ago about the popular theme park getting some new rides.

Well, now the Aeronautica Landing, a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration and aviation, is opening for the season

The immersive aviation-themed area - featuring new rides and new dining venues - is part of Carowinds’ 50th-anniversary celebration. It was officially unveiled on Thursday.

This has been in the works for months, breaking ground in January. To create Aeronautica Landing, developers did have to get rid of two rides.

However, Carowinds wanted to change things up and add this new attraction.

“Aeronautica Landing is kind of our first birthday present to the park as we celebrate those 50 years,” Brian Oerding, assistant general manager at Carowinds, said. “It brings the spirit of creativity, innovation, and flight, which was born right here in the Carolinas.”

The park wanted to make the unveiling extra special, welcoming back Jim Henderson, Carowinds’ first guest from March of 1973.

“It’s unrecognizable,” Henderson said. “Carowinds has progressed more than I have in 50 years. In fact, I wasn’t 50 at the time. I was 11 years old; now I’m 61 and it’s very different.”

