Marshmallow Decor: Making Peeps cottages ahead of Easter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Easter is just a few days away, which means the popular marshmallow candy, Peeps, are all over store shelves.

To celebrate the holiday, we decided to try our hand at making Peeps cottages, using of course Peeps, along with graham crackers, coconut flakes, icing and M&Ms.

We went through the following five steps to make our Easter creation:

Break apart graham crackers into five squares Use icing or glue crackers into a house shape Wait for glue or icing to dry and let house take form Decorate house Add peep

Watch our segment above to see how the houses turned out!

