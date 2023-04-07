Preparing your dog for social situations with Canine Scholars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Heading to the baseball game, out to the park, or maybe a brewery, don’t forget your four-legged friend. Nicer weather is around the corner -- and that welcomes more opportunities to spend more time outside. Today we’re learning how to know if your pets are ready for all the socializing.

Jason Toy and Chris Wrigley of Canine Scholars -- along with their dogs Leyna and Max joined QC Life to help you decide.

They’re answering questions like the difference between socialization vs. exposure, how to develop a calm and well-mannered pet, and tips to prepare your dog for social events.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.