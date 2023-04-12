Government releases report on March inflation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The government just released the March report on inflation.
CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us to discuss the results.
Today’s three big questions:
1. What are the latest numbers?
2. Although prices at the pump are down significantly from a year ago, why are food prices still so high?
3. Despite the still-high readings, consumers believe that prices will come down eventually. Are they right?
You may also like: Taking a look at March’s employment report
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.