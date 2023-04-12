Government releases report on March inflation

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us to discuss the results.

Government releases report on March inflation The government just released the March report on inflation.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The government just released the March report on inflation.

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us to discuss the results.

Today’s three big questions:

1. What are the latest numbers?

2. Although prices at the pump are down significantly from a year ago, why are food prices still so high?

3. Despite the still-high readings, consumers believe that prices will come down eventually. Are they right?

You may also like: Taking a look at March’s employment report

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Just Ask JillQC Morning