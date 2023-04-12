Cast interview! ‘Into The Woods’ opens at Belk Theater

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tuesday night was the opening night for Into The Woods at the Belk Theater.
This reimagining of the fairy tales of your childhood first premiered in the late 80s. Last year it was restaged with an all-star cast on Broadway.
Now, that cast straight from New York is touring with the show in a handful of cities.
Tony Award winner Gavin Creel plays Cinderella’s prince and the wolf. Plus, brilliant Broadway veteran Jason Forbach plays Rapunzel’s prince.
Watch the video above, as we had a chance to talk to them about the show.
You may also like: NC ‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park announces 2023 reopening dates
WATCH THE EXTENDED INTERVIEW:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.