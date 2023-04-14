Arts+ hosting art classes for adults in Charlotte

The art of jewelry Using creativity and imagination with jewelry and art.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For adults feeling inspired to test their creativity and imagination, Arts+ has the perfect outlet.

This month, the group is offering visual art workshops for those 18 and older.

Classes provide introductory instruction, as well as guidance for more experienced artists, using a variety of techniques.

Led by instructors from across Charlotte, participants will learn how to create projects using techniques and principles they are taught in the classes.

Each class is held in small enough groups that every student will receive one-on-one guidance from the instructor.

They are held from 6-8 p.m. once per week for six weeks. This spring there will be four classes, with three beginning in April.

