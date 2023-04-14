Charlotte is Creative shows off seven-string guitarist’s skills

Music is in the strings Music with the fusion of Jazz, Pop, Flamenco, Latin and other World Music.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Vadim Kolpakov is a renowned Romani (Gypsy) 7-string guitarist, as well as vocalist, dancer and composer.

He specializes in Gypsy music from Europe with the fusion of Jazz, Pop, Flamenco, Latin and other world music. He has collaborated and toured worldwide with Madonna.

Kolpakov performs at concerts, festivals, private and corporate events, and is also a great guitar teacher (online and in-person classes).

You can also catch him as the opening act at Charlotte is Creative’s next OneBand concert on Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Divine Barrel Brewing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.