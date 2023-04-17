Family Dance Party Charlotte raising money for Alzheimer’s research Family Dance Party CLT is happening on June 10 at the Roxbury Nightclub and will include an evening full of dancing, games and music.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Family Dance Party CLT is happening on June 10 at the Roxbury Nightclub and will include an evening full of dancing, games and music. The party starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. The event will help raise money to put an end to Alzheimer’s Disease.

Paul Jamison, Jamison Realty and Family Dance Party CLT co-founder along with Bella McEntyre, a student at Gaston Early College High School and head of Family Dance Party CLT Youth Marketing Team stopped by the QC Life studios to tell us more about the event.

You can find out more about the party online.

