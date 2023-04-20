Creating a bouquet with Bentley's Buds and Brews mobile truck The vintage truck was brought to life to bring beauty and happiness to the world around us.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Spring is in full bloom, and so are the flowers that come with it.

If you’re looking to decorate or to surprise a loved one with a beautiful bouquet, Bentley’s Buds and Brews has a mobile flower truck that can help.

Madalyn Ziongas brought the truck by WBTV and helped QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy pick out and assemble a bouquet.

She said the vintage flatbed truck was created to reconnect the community with the natural world and bring happiness and beauty to those around us.

