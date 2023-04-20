Greg Olsen's HEARTest Yard 5K is happening this weekend The race in part supports children and families affected by congenital heart diseases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A familiar face is hosting a run/race to raise money for pediatric heart conditions this weekend in south Charlotte.

Greg Olsen, former Carolina Panthers tight end and current FOX Sports analyst, is helping put on the HEARTest Yard 5K on Saturday at CMC Myers Park.

The race supports Levine Children’s Hospital and children and families affected by congenital heart diseases.

Runners and walkers alike are welcome to participate in this family-friendly event.

Participants can enjoy post-race activities that include a kid’s fun run, food trucks, refreshments, music, inflatables, and an opportunity to meet Homer the Dragon, the Charlotte Kings mascot, and Sir Purr of the Panthers.

Those looking to get involved can donate through the Showmars app, or eat breakfast at the Showmars location on East Boulevard and leave an $88 donation.

You can register or donate here.

