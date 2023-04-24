PurpleStride Charlotte 5k raising money to fight pancreatic cancer happening this weekend

PurpleStride walk to end cancer happening Sunday in Charlotte Pancreatic cancer is the world’s toughest cancer with a survival rate past five years is just 12%.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Pancreatic cancer is the world’s toughest cancer with a survival rate past five years is just 12%. That’s why PanCan PurpleStride is raising money to change the lives of people battling the cancer.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, April 29 at Romare Bearden Park. PurpleStride Charlotte is 1 of 60 PanCAN PurpleStride events taking place across the country on April 29.

“Our goal for PurpleStride Charlotte is to raise $325,000 towards PanCAN’s national goal of $19 million. The funds raised change the lives of people facing pancreatic cancer and advance progress against the disease,” Karen Dortschy, pancreatic cancer survivor said.

Facts about pancreatic cancer:

Pancreatic cancer is the world’s toughest cancer with a five-year survival rate of just 12 percent.

More than 64,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year and more than 50,000 will die, including approximately 1,620 in North Carolina making it the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

The pancreas is located deep within the abdominal cavity, behind the stomach and in front of the spine. It produces digestive enzymes that help the body use and store energy and also regulates blood sugar levels.

Symptoms of pancreatic cancer are often vague and can include abdominal or mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, jaundice, loss of appetite, indigestion, changes in stool and new-onset diabetes.

There is evidence that age, smoking, being overweight, a family history of pancreatic cancer, pancreatitis, and diabetes may increase your risk of pancreatic cancer.

If you or anyone you know has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, you can call te Patient Central team at 877-2-PANCAN for free, personalized resources including diet & nutrition information, pancreatic cancer specialists in your area, etc.

