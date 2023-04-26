Jackie’s Daughter Endowment wants to help moms obtain college degree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Raising a family and going to college can be a full-time job, that’s why Nakisha Procope started the ‘Jackie’s Daughter’ endowment fund to help mothers in the Carolinas with the cost of college.

“The endowment is named after my mother, Jackie Daye, who dropped out of college after she gave birth to me and raised me and my four siblings,” Procope said. “I am raising $10,000 to award endowment recipients with up to $2,500.”

The money can be used to cover some of the costs of college including books, electronics, and other fees that often come with higher education.

“I am raising $10,000 by July 31st in order to provide funds to recipients for the Fall 2023 semester. Will host donor events between now and July as we hit milestone goals. The first donor event is a dinner catered by my husband, a Chef for our initial donors,” she said.

You can find out more online at the sites below:

Website: www.jackiesdaughter.com

Instagram: @thejackiesdaughterendowment

LinkedIn: Jackie’s Daughter Endowment

Facebook: The Jackie’s Daughter Endowment

