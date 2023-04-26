Samantha Busch surprises local couples with grants for IVF treatment

Breaking the stigma of infertility For years, several organizations have worked to fight the stigma of infertility and help families who face it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We are in the midst of National Infertility Awareness Week, which runs through Saturday and serves as a way to help remove the stigma around infertility and help promote access to resources that help to build families.

One out of every six people in the world is affected by infertility, that’s according to the World Health Organization.

Infertility is defined as not being able to conceive after a year of trying, and those numbers are similar across all countries and regions, even with major income differences.

For years, several organizations have worked to fight the stigma of infertility and help families who face it. That includes the Bundle of Joy Fund, founded by well-known author and mom Samantha Busch, as well as the REACH fertility clinic.

Wednesday on QC Morning, physician’s assistant Grace Perez from the REACH fertility clinic and Samantha Busch joined Mary King. Busch is also the wife of NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch and they have been very public about their infertility struggles through the years.

She says going through their journey is what led them to create the Bundle of Joy Fund and to help other couples pay for expensive infertility treatments.

In a separate interview on Wednesday morning, Amy and Michael Nardino; Katie and Tyler Pearson; and Kali and Daniel Bailey joined us on QC Morning to bravely share their stories to give a voice to the struggle in the midst of National Infertility Awareness Week.

What they did not know, was that Samantha Busch was there to also surprise them with the news that the Bundle of Joy Fund would be providing them with IVF grants to cover the cost of their treatments.

Each couple’s grants was at least $15,000.

If you want to support Bundle of Joy Fund, they have a fundraising event next month. Fast Cars and Guitars is happening on May 25. Nashville recording artist Matt Stell and Dee Jay Silver will perform. Tickets are on sale now and the organization says it’s a fun way to kick off Charlotte Race Week. You can learn more now here.

