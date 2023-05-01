‘Mommy and Me’ tea party happening at The Corner Shop LKN It will feature tea tastings of handmade tea blends by Oil of Joy Apothecary, a local artisan maker, and catered treats.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Creating memories with your kids and enjoying a day out.

The Corner Shop LKN is hosting a fun Mommy and Me Drop-In Tea and Art Party, and you can wear your hat and get ready for a day of fun.

It will feature tea tastings of handmade tea blends by Oil of Joy Apothecary, a local artisan maker, and catered treats.

We had Robin A. Stockton, owner of The Corner Shop LKN, stop by QC Morning to tell us more about this fun mommy/daughter opportunity!

You may also like: Annual skills and trade career expo helping students determine next steps

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.