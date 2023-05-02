6th annual Charlotte Memory Gala happening this month

Sixth annual Charlotte Memory Gala happening this month The Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is partnering with Amélie’s French Bakery & Café for the 2023 Charlotte Memorial Gala on May 20

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is partnering with Amélie’s French Bakery & Café for the 2023 Charlotte Memorial Gala on May 20 --- and WBTV’s very on Kristen Miranda is the Mistress of Ceremonies along with Jamie Boll as the event’s auctioneer.

An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia, including 180,000 North Carolina residents, a number estimated to grow to as many as 210,000 by 2025.

“Hundreds of influential community and business leaders will enjoy an elegant evening to celebrate the lives of loved ones impacted by dementia and raise funds to underwrite the Association’s support, education, advocacy and research efforts,” according to Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter.

“Throughout the evening, there will be several opportunities to win luxury items through the silent and live auctions, wine pull and special drawings. Each year, members of the local community are honored as the Award of Excellence Honoree. Most notable past honorees include the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation and former NFL great, Marty & Pat Schottenheimer. Marty, as most know lost his battle to Alzheimer’s in 2021,” according to the organization.

Limited tickets and tables still available. To learn more about tickets, tables, sponsorship, and the auction, go to charlottememorygala.org

