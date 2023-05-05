Charlotte is Creative: Introducing the music-minded Joseph Samuel Quisol Quisol released his debut album in 2018 before releasing his second in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Joseph Quisol was raised in Charlotte before going off to study music and art at Harvard Graduate School of Education with professors such as Grammy Award-winning artist Esperanza Spalding.

In 2018, he released his debut album REVELATIONS which included collaborations with queer and trans artists of color from Boston and Charlotte.

Joseph Quisol plays unreleased song 'Unfold' After telling us about his journey, Joseph played an unreleased song for us.

Then in 2022, Quisol released his sophomore project DREAMWORLD, which blends analog music production, jazz, and classical music influences with pop singer-songwriter sensibilities and features from members of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.

Our friends at Charlotte Is Creative brought him into the QC Life Studio to learn more about his work.

SOCIALS:

Website: https://quisol.co/

Instagram: _quisol

Facebook: Quisol

Twitter: @jae_quisol

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.