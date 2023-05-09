Mecklenburg International Fashion Week 2023 raises awareness for mental health

Mecklenburg International Fashion Week Mecklenburg International Fashion Week is organizing an event in observance of mental health month in May 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mecklenburg International Fashion Week is organizing an event in observance of mental health month in May 2023. The event takes place May 12, and is dedicated to the prevention of substance use and the promotion of mental health awareness.

“As a leader in the community, your involvement with us in mental health prevention is an opportunity for you and your organization to join other individuals, organizations, and coalitions in our county to educate, collaborate and address social-emotional problems that currently exist in our communities and help promote behavioral health issues, promote preventive efforts and strengthen community partnerships,” event organizers said.

The event is titled “CHOOSE LIFE”. The purpose of this event is to bring communities together and promote high-quality, culturally competent information on mental health and services regardless of race, age, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or gender.

Find out more by heading to any of the links below.

SOCIALS:

Website: www.mecklenburginternationalfashionweek.com

Twitter: twitter.com/MecklenburgW

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/MIFW-SHOW/100068274492512/

