Mother’s Day cookie decorating with Ki’s Konfections

Decorating Mother's Day Cookies With Ki's Knofections Spending some time decorating cookies with your mom is a fun way to celebrate all she does for you

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kiyonna Bolder of Ki’s Konfections stopped by the QC Life studios to show you how to make some Mother’s Day cookies to celebrate mom on Sunday.

“I’ve been baking since I was little. Whenever I had free time I would sketch cakes and create recipes. I was nine when I took my first cake decorating class. I’ve always wanted to have my own bakery. I had taken a break to do some of my other passions, but In these past few years, I was able to rekindle my passion for baking and creating things. Ki’s Konfections was established in 2018. I’m just trying to share what I love to do with all of you,” Bolder said.

Website: https://kis-konfections.square.site/about

Instagram: ki_konfections

Facebook: Ki’s Konfections

