Mother’s Day cookie decorating with Ki’s Konfections

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kiyonna Bolder of Ki’s Konfections stopped by the QC Life studios to show you how to make some Mother’s Day cookies to celebrate mom on Sunday.
“I’ve been baking since I was little. Whenever I had free time I would sketch cakes and create recipes. I was nine when I took my first cake decorating class. I’ve always wanted to have my own bakery. I had taken a break to do some of my other passions, but In these past few years, I was able to rekindle my passion for baking and creating things. Ki’s Konfections was established in 2018. I’m just trying to share what I love to do with all of you,” Bolder said.
You can find out more by heading to the sites below.
SOCIALS:
Website: https://kis-konfections.square.site/about
Instagram: ki_konfections
Facebook: Ki’s Konfections
