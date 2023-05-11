Catching up with Phil Morris, popular ‘Seinfeld’ attorney Before throwing the pitch at the Charlotte Knights game, Morris stopped by the QC Morning studios.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You might remember his character from the popular sitcom “Seinfeld.”

Phil Morris was the charismatic defense attorney Jackie Chiles, a role he reprised in commercials for Snyder’s pretzels.

Before throwing the pitch at the Charlotte Knights game, Morris stopped by the QC Morning studios.

Our friends at @KnightsBaseball have brought Jackie Chiles to town! @thephilmorris played the character in only six episodes of @SeinfeldTV but the character is iconic! You can meet him before he throws out the first pitch tonight! Starting at 6pm!! pic.twitter.com/MWIAuISUjI — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) May 11, 2023

You may also like: New Negro League baseball exhibit open at Johnson C. Smith University

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.