Phil Morris was the charismatic defense attorney Jackie Chiles, a role he reprised in commercials for Snyder’s pretzels.

Catching up with Phil Morris, popular 'Seinfeld' attorney Before throwing the pitch at the Charlotte Knights game, Morris stopped by the QC Morning studios.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You might remember his character from the popular sitcom “Seinfeld.”

Before throwing the pitch at the Charlotte Knights game, Morris stopped by the QC Morning studios.

