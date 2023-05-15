10th annual Blumey Awards celebrates local high school musical theater The Blumey Awards are designed to recognize and celebrate the best in high school musical theater and foster even greater achievements in the future

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Blumey Awards are designed to recognize and celebrate the best in high school musical theater and foster even greater achievements in the future, and David Dabbon, music director and orchestrator stopped by the QC Life Studios to talk about the nominations and events.

The Blumey Awards Ceremony will feature a performance by each of the six nominated schools in the best musical category, a medley of performances by the six finalists for Best Actor and for Best Actress, and an opening and closing number that features two students from each of the forty-seven participating schools.

David Dabbon is a Broadway/TV/Film composer and arranger. He earned an Emmy nomination for composing the music to the song “Eat S***, Bob!” which aired on HBO’s award-winning Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. He composed new music and wrote dance arrangements for the celebrated revival of Bob Fosse’s Dancin’.

Past Blumey Award winners include Best Actresses Eva Noblezada (Broadway’s Miss Saigon, Hadestown) and Renée Rapp (Broadway’s Mean Girls and the upcoming musical film, TV’s The Sex Lives of College Girls).

