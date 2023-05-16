Carolina Fashion Awards 2023 happening this month The Carolina Fashion Awards will host the 2023 Awards Show honoring fashion creatives & Industry insiders from NC & SC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Carolina Fashion Awards will host the 2023 Awards Show honoring fashion creatives & Industry insiders from NC & SC. This awards show will take place at the Love & Laugh Venue 3116 South Tryon St. Charlotte NC from 5:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

“The evening will serve as a unique opportunity to spend a luxurious intimate evening surrounded by glamor, gorgeous fashion, all while enjoying delectable hors d’oeuvres and champagne. Special invited guests include celebrities, local media personalities, socialites, prominent business owners and fashion industry professionals. The Carolina Fashion Awards is hosted by Charlotte Hornet Host and Radio personality Jacinda Jacobs,” according to a press release.

Opening the show is media Host Ryan Jor El’. This event will benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This event will feature presentations from designers Tevin Baskerville’s Nivet Clothing and Eisha Cutter’s The Box Method. This year’s show Sponsor LimeLife By Alcone will provide a LIVE makeup demo for all of our guests and gifts for our VIP’s. Mrs.NCUS Continental Phaedra Pistone will host the CFA red carpet along with other prestigious media outlets.

Tickets are still available for purchase online on Eventbrite or visit www.carolinafashionawards.com.

This year’s theme is “Welcome To The Jungle” Guests are invited to wear upscale fashionable looks. Covid Safe Environment: Mask Required backstage for staff / Staff Covid Tested or Vaccinated

SOCIALS:

WEBSITE: www.carolinafashionawards.com

INSTAGRAM: @carolinafashionawards

FACEBOOK: The Carolina Fashion Awards

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.