Atrium Health’s Heart of a Champion Day registration open now

Registrations for Heart of a Champion Day open now Dr. David Price, sports medicine physician with Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute stopped by to talk about Atrium Health’s Heart of a Champion Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Dr. David Price, sports medicine physician with Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute stopped by to talk about Atrium Health’s Heart of a Champion Day. The event includes screenings including a review of the athlete’s medical history, a sports-specific medical and musculoskeletal exam, a heart exam, and a vision test.

“The program is unique because of the heart screening, where all student-athletes receive an electrocardiogram (EKG), which traces the heart’s electrical activity. A heart screening is performed to increase the chance of detecting a heart problem that could affect an athlete’s ability to participate in sports safely,” Price said.

“Traditional sports screenings may not detect these heart abnormalities. However, no screening program is designed to detect every abnormal condition. It is also important to note that this program is not intended to replace an athlete’s yearly well-child exam.”

