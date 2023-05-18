Kick off summer reading with LibraryCon in York County

Kick off summer reading with LibraryCon You’re invited to a free, family-friendly comic and pop culture convention at the York County Library to kick off the annual York County Library Summer Learning

Abbie Townson, York County Library Manager of Young Adult Services, and Krista Howell, Teen Services Assistant stopped by the QC Life Studio to talk about all the events happening.

Visitors will have a chance to meet authors Amber Smith and India Hill Brown at our author panel and signing. There will also be a Cosplay panel and a Diversity in Gaming panel. Throughout the night you can create crafts, join our scavenger hunt, chill out in our Bookmobile Zen Zone, or compete in our all-ages cosplay contest.

You have many chances to win prizes and you have an automatic entry into our raffle just by attending!

“We want to create community partnerships. We have local vendors coming, our local independent bookstore, Liberty Book Company, will be selling books, and the Charlotte Gaymers are hosting a panel on diversity in gaming. We also have the 501st Carolina Garrison joining us, as well as Rock Hill School District media specialists, and local food trucks,” organizers said.

