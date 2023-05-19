Take your camping to a new height with Rack Attack this weekend You’re probably familiar with camping, but with the gear from Rack Attack, you can up your weekend in the woods to a whole new level.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You’re probably familiar with camping, but with the gear from Rack Attack, you can up your weekend in the woods to a whole new level.

Rack Attack Charlotte is the first of two stores in North Carolina and is a company that started off in Vancouver, Canada. The store is hosting an event where you’re invited to check out all they have to offer, including their roof-top tents and other gear.

“Join us at Rack Attack Charlotte from 10 am-12 pm to check out the community’s rigs and enjoy some great coffee! From weekend warriors to overlanding beasts, all are welcome! We’re excited to hear your stories from the trails, talk shop, and help answer any questions you may have about the latest gear out there.”

