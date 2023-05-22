This year marks the 60th anniversary of Older Americans Month This year’s theme, Aging Unbound, offers an opportunity to explore a wide range of aging experiences and to promote the importance of enjoying independence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This year marks the 60th Anniversary of Older Americans Month, celebrated every May. This year’s theme, Aging Unbound, offers an opportunity to explore a wide range of aging experiences and to promote the importance of enjoying independence and fulfillment by paving our own paths as we age. Below are ways to participate in Aging Unbound.

Embrace the opportunity to change. Find a new passion, go on an adventure, and push boundaries by not letting age define your limits. Invite creativity and purpose into your life by trying new activities in your community to bring in more growth, joy, and energy.

Explore the rewards of growing older. With age comes knowledge, which provides insight and confidence to understand and experience the world more deeply. Continue to grow that knowledge through reading, listening, classes, and creative activities.

Stay engaged in your community. Everyone benefits when everyone is connected and involved. Stay active by volunteering, working, mentoring, participating in social clubs, and taking part in activities at your local senior center or elsewhere in the community.

Form relationships. As an essential ingredient of well-being, relationships can enhance your quality of life by introducing new ideas and unique perspectives. Invest time with people to discover deeper connections with family, friends, and community members

o Mission: The Shepherd’s Center of Charlotte provides a network of support for the senior community to increase social connection, expand access to critical resources and combat the negative effects of isolation.

o The Shepherd’s Center Charlotte has many opportunities that are exactly what this year’s OMA Aging Unbound theme encourages (Adventures in Learning, Travel Adventures, GenBridge, Essential Transportation Services, Handy Helper, SHIIP, Tax Assistance).

o Who we serve (55+ Mecklenburg Residents)

o How to get involved with Shepherd’s Charlotte as a participant or volunteer.

Chef Wars is the signature fundraising event for The Shepherd’s Center of Charlotte! This fun-filled afternoon will feature small-bite entrees and desserts from six talented chefs. The guests, along with professional culinary judges, will cast their vote for the coveted top chef awards. In addition, exhibitors will showcase local community resources. The competing chefs are from Aldersgate, Arbor Ridge at Huntersville, The Blake at Baxter Village, Chefs for Seniors, Matthews Glen, and The Cypress.

SOCIALS:

Website: www.shepherdscharlotte.org

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shepherdscharlotte/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shepherdscharlotte.org

