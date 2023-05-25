Charlotte is Creative: upcycling closet finds into art with Springclean

Charlotte is Creative: upcycling closet finds with Springclean Taking old things and giving them new life, that’s what Springclean, a local nonprofit in Charlotte does.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Taking old things and giving them new life, that’s what Springclean, a local nonprofit in Charlotte does. Artists from around the area take closet finds and make them into something new and beautiful.

CT Anderson is the founder of Springclean, the organization’s tagline is “You Clean Out Your Closets, We Make Beautiful Things,” and we got a firsthand look at how they put that motto into reality.

It’s a space where sustainability meets creativity, and you can see some examples of how they stay involved in Charlotte’s creative community. This nonprofit brings together Anderson’s love of fashion, sustainability, and creativity.

