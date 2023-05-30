Checking out retro video games with Super Abari Game Bar The owner of the game bar stopped by to discuss pinball tournaments, and the most popular video games.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re a fan of classic video games, then Super Abari Game Bar could be the place for you.

The retro pinball and video game shop is located on Seigle Avenue in east Charlotte.

Each month, there is an officially-sanctioned pinball tournament, where players can receive a world-pinball ranking, as well as potentially win cash prizes.

The shop also has some classic games, such as Galaga, Tetris and NBA Jam.

To talk more about the game bar, as well as some of the events and causes it supports, owner Zachary Pulliam joined the show.

